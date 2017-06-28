Autoradios: DAB+ — 28.06.2017 DAB+ standardmäßig in jedem Fahrzeug? Deutschland liegt bei der Verbreitung von DAB+ hinter anderen Ländern. Um das zu ändern, fordert man jetzt DAB+ als Standard in jedem Fahrzeug.

Im Januar 2017 begann Norwegen als erstes Land in Europa mit der Abschaltung von UKW-Sendern. Innerhalb eines Jahres soll laut der Regierung der Umstieg auf Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB+) schrittweise von Süden nach Norden erfolgen. Aber auch in anderen Ländern – wie beispielsweise Italien – nimmt das Thema "Digitaler Radioempfang" immer weiter an Fahrt auf. Schließlich profitieren sowohl Konsumenten als auch die Industrie von der Technologie. Vor allem für die Autoindustrie wird DAB+ immer wichtiger. Das ist das Ergebnis der internationalen Automotive-Tagung des Digitalradio-Weltverbandes WorldDAB in München. Aus diesem Grund erneuerten prominente Teilnehmer aus den Bereichen Autohersteller, Programmanbieter und Regulierer nun erneut die Forderung, dass das Digitalradio DAB+ als Standard in jedes Auto gehöre.

DAB+-Autoradios als Standard

"An DAB+ führt aus meiner Sicht auch für die privaten Anbieter kein Weg mehr vorbei", sagte Siegfried Schneider, Vorsitzender der Direktorenkonferenz der Medienanstalten (DLM). Dem sollen laut des CSU-Politikers auch die deutschen Automobilhersteller Rechnung tragen, indem sie in ihren Fahrzeugen DAB+-Autoradios als Standard anbieten. Ganz unbegründet ist diese Forderung nicht. Denn sieht man sich das aktuelle Sortiment der Automobilbauer in Deutschland an, gibt es entsprechende Empfänger für die Fahrzeuge oft nur gegen Aufpreis als optionale Ausstattung.

Verbreitung: Deutschland auf Platz 7