Winterreifen
|#
|Getesteter Reifen
|Bremsweg
|1.
|
Continental
(91 H)
|Nass*: 34,5 m
Schnee**: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 62,1 m
|2.
|
Fulda
(91 H)
|Nass: 34,8 m
Schnee: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 62,4 m
|3.
|
Goodyear
(91 H)
|Nass: 35,5 m
Schnee: 27 m
Gesamt: 62,5 m
|4.
|
Hankook
(91 H)
|Nass: 34,9 m
Schnee: 27,7 m
Gesamt: 62,6 m
|5.
|
Dunlop
(91 H)
|Nass: 34,8 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 62,9 m
|6.
|
Kleber
(91 H)
|Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,1 m
Gesamt: 63 m
|7.
|
Pirelli
(91 H)
|Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,4 m
Gesamt: 63,3 m
|8.
|
Semperit
(91 H)
|Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,4 m
Gesamt: 63,3 m
|9.
|
Uniroyal
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,1 m
Schnee: 27,9 m
Gesamt: 64 m
|10.
|
Bridgestone
(91 T)
|Nass: 34,3 m
Schnee: 29,8 m
Gesamt: 64,1 m
|11.
|
Falken
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,2 m
Schnee: 28 m
Gesamt: 64,2 m
|12.
|
Barum
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,7 m
Schnee: 27,8 m
Gesamt: 64,5 m
|13.
|
Debica
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 64,7 m
|14.
|
Nokian
(91 H)
|Nass: 37,3 m
Schnee: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 64,9 m
|15.
|
Gislaved
(91 H)
|Nass: 37 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 65,1 m
|16.
|
Matador
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 28,6 m
Gesamt: 65,2 m
|17.
|
Michelin
(91 H)
|Nass: 37,1 m
Schnee: 28,4 m
Gesamt: 65,5 m
|18.
|
Vredestein
(91 H)
|Nass: 38 m
Schnee: 27,9 m
Gesamt: 65,9 m
|19.
|
Firestone
(91 H)
|Nass: 38,2 m
Schnee: 27,8 m
Gesamt: 66 m
|20.
|
Yokohama
(91 H)
|Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 29,5 m
Gesamt: 66,1 m
