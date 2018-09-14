Zur Bildergalerie

Winterreifen-Test 2018

Winterreifen-Test 2018: 195/65 R 15

50 Winterreifen im Vergleich

Im ersten großen Winterreifen-Test der Saison testet AUTO BILD mehr als 50 Reifen im Format 195/65 R 15. Im Testfeld dabei: mehrere Billigheimer und No-Name-Produkte – die meisten von ihnen enttäuschen, doch es gibt auch Überraschungen.
Das Reifenformat 195/65 R 15 gehört zu den meistgekauften Reifengrößen – je nach Motorisierung und Ausstattung passt es auf zahlreiche aktuelle Kleinwagen, aber auch auf viele älteren Kompaktmodelle. AUTO BILD hat rund 50 Winterreifen dieser Größe im Test. Alle Reifen wurden anonym im Handel gekauft. Im Testfeld dabei sind auch mehrere Billigreifen. Wir wollen wissen, wie sich die No-Name-Produkte im direkten Vergleich mit den teuren Premium-Marken schlagen. Doch um überhaupt ins Test-Finale zu kommen, wo sie in zwölf Kategorien auf Herz und Nieren geprüft werden, müssen die Test-Kandidaten erst einmal einen Brems-Test bestehen. Von insgesamt 51 Winterreifen werden 21 bereits nach dem ersten Durchgang (Bremsen aus 80 km/h auf nasser Fahrbahn) aussortiert – zu lange Bremswege.

Im zweiten Durchgang wird aus 50 km/h auf Schnee gebremst. Danach werden weitere zehn Reifen aussortiert – nur die zwanzig Winterreifen mit den kürzesten addierten Bremswegen aus beiden Durchgängen kommen in die Endrunde. Dort warten auf die Finalisten weitere Tests, in denen sie ihre Qualitäten unter Beweis stellen müssen – etwa beim Handling auf Schnee, Nässe und trockener Fahrbahn oder auf der Aquaplaning-Teststrecke. Außerdem wird auf dem Rollenprüfstand die Langlebigkeit und der Rollwiderstand der Reifen untersucht, um letztendlich im Bezug zum Kaufpreis die Wirtschaftlichkeit zu beurteilen. Für die meisten Billgreifen ist spätestens nach dem Halbfinale Schluss. Doch es gibt auch Überraschungen – zwei No-Names kommen weiter in die letzte Testrunde. Und: Auch einige bekannte Namen fliegen schon im Halbfinale raus.
Welche Winterreifen es ins Finale geschafft haben, erfahren Sie unten in der Tabelle. In der Bildergalerie haben wir außerdem die Bremswerte aller getesteten Reifen zusammengefasst. Welcher Reifen nach der Finalrunde Testsieger wird, erfahren Sie in AUTO BILD 38/2018 (ab 20. September erhältlich).
# Getesteter Reifen Bremsweg  
1.

Continental
WinterContact TS 860

(91 H)

 Nass*: 34,5 m
Schnee**: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 62,1 m
  
2.

Fulda
Kristall Control HP2

(91 H)

 Nass: 34,8 m
Schnee: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 62,4 m
  
3.

Goodyear
UltraGrip 9

(91 H)

 Nass: 35,5 m
Schnee: 27 m
Gesamt: 62,5 m
  
4.

Hankook
Winter i'cept RS2

(91 H)

 Nass: 34,9 m
Schnee: 27,7 m
Gesamt: 62,6 m
  
5.

Dunlop
Winter Sport 5

(91 H)

 Nass: 34,8 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 62,9 m
  
6.

Kleber
Krisalp HP 3

(91 H)

 Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,1 m
Gesamt: 63 m
  
7.

Pirelli
Cinturato Winter

(91 H)

 Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,4 m
Gesamt: 63,3 m
  
8.

Semperit
Master-Grip 2

(91 H)

 Nass: 35,9 m
Schnee: 27,4 m
Gesamt: 63,3 m
  
9.

Uniroyal
MS plus 77

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,1 m
Schnee: 27,9 m
Gesamt: 64 m
  
10.

Bridgestone
Blizzak LM 001-Evo

(91 T)

 Nass: 34,3 m
Schnee: 29,8 m
Gesamt: 64,1 m
  
11.

Falken
Eurowinter HS01

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,2 m
Schnee: 28 m
Gesamt: 64,2 m
  
12.

Barum
Polaris 3

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,7 m
Schnee: 27,8 m
Gesamt: 64,5 m
  
13.

Debica
Frigo HP2

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 64,7 m
  
14.

Nokian
WR D4

(91 H)

 Nass: 37,3 m
Schnee: 27,6 m
Gesamt: 64,9 m
  
15.

Gislaved
Euro Frost 6

(91 H)

 Nass: 37 m
Schnee: 28,1 m
Gesamt: 65,1 m
  
16.

Matador
MP92 Sibir Snow

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 28,6 m
Gesamt: 65,2 m
  
17.

Michelin
Alpin 5

(91 H)

 Nass: 37,1 m
Schnee: 28,4 m
Gesamt: 65,5 m
  
18.

Vredestein
Snowtrac 5

(91 H)

 Nass: 38 m
Schnee: 27,9 m
Gesamt: 65,9 m
  
19.

Firestone
Winterhawk 3

(91 H)

 Nass: 38,2 m
Schnee: 27,8 m
Gesamt: 66 m
  
20.

Yokohama
BluEarth-Winter (V905)

(91 H)

 Nass: 36,6 m
Schnee: 29,5 m
Gesamt: 66,1 m
  
*aus 80 km/h; **aus 50 km/h; bei gleichem addierten Wert alphabetische Sortierung

Winterreifen-Test 2018

