Honestly can’t believe Jeremy Clarkson says no young people are interested in cars anymore because of @gretathunberg 🤣🤣🤣 lol! Nearly half of my following are under the age of 25, which is around 8 million people... growing on average 1 million more per month. Maybe the young crowd just aren’t interested in hearing old blokes talk about cars on TV anymore... maybe the people we watch need to change so it’s more relatable to younger audiences. Plus, get on social media, start creating shows where young people are actually spending their time, and you’ll see there is still massive and growing interest. #thesun #gretathunberg #supercarblondie