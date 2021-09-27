Zur Bildergalerie

Fahrbericht Maserati MC20

Fahrbericht Maserati MC20

Test: Die neuesten Artikel

Fahrbericht: Alle Beiträge im Überblick

Maserati MC20: Test, Mittelmotor-Sportwagen, Motor, Preis

Endlich sticht der Dreizack wieder: So fährt der Maserati MC20

Maserati hat wieder einen echten Sportwagen. Hält der MC20, was die Optik verspricht? Unser erster Fahrbericht gibt die Antwort.
Die Zutaten stimmen: Dank rassiger Form und komplett neu entwickeltem Motor hat der Maserati MC20 das Zeug zum Sportstar. Der Nettuno-V6 mit seiner innovativen Vorkammerzündung spricht in den sportlichen Modi locker-flockig an, nimmt sich dagegen im GT-Setting vornehm zurück. Erst auf vehementen Gasbefehl stürmt der Maserati los, als wäre die Bestie eben erst erwacht. (Wichtige Tipps für den Neuwagenkauf im Internet)

Der Maserati MC20 ist eine Fahrspaßgranate

Maserati MC20

Der Maserati MC20 lenkt spitz ein und bleibt dann erstaunlich rückmeldungsfrei – da geht mehr!

©Ferrari SpA

Maseratis Mittelmotorsportler will schließlich ein Wandler zwischen den Welten sein. Problemlos fahrbar im Alltag und zugleich druckvoll-launig auf der Rennstrecke. In letzterer Disziplin pfeift der MC20 übrigens auf das letzte Quäntchen Downforce – kein Flügelwerk stört die Optik. Der MC20 macht Laune, nicht weil er perfekt auf Linie fährt, sondern gerade weil er das nicht tut. Er ist eine Fahrspaßgranate, die über den mechanischen Grip mehr Freude beim Fahrer auslöst, als es ein Downforce-Supercar je könnte. Der Grenzbereich ist so instinktiv erahnbar wie bei kaum einem Mittelmotorsportler zuvor, Leistungsübersteuern lässt sich herrlich simpel einfangen. Wenn wir dem MC20 eines ankreiden müssen, dann ist es die schnell überforderte Vorderachse mit ihren 245er Bridgestones. Mehr Auflagefläche hätte hier nicht geschadet.

Testsieger bei Amazon & eBay Zum Angebot

Cocoda Handyhalterung

Preis*: 12,99 Euro

Nextbase Dashcam

Preis*: 299,99 Euro

Dr. Wack Felgenreiniger

Preis*: 16,00 Euro

TomTom Go Discover Navi

Preis*: 269,00 Euro

Dr. Wack A1 Auto-Wachs

Preis*: 16,55 Euro
*Preis: Amazon-Preis am 22.09.2021
Hier geht's zu allen Testsiegern

Auf der anderen Seite fördert das die Lenkagilität im Alltag. Obwohl wir das MC20-Volant nicht ganz ungeschoren davonkommen lassen können. Sehr spitz im Anlenkverhalten und dann erstaunlich rückmeldungsfrei – perfekt ist die Abstimmung nicht. Tadellos dagegen: die Verarbeitung im Interieur. Das Lenkrad greift sich firm, das neue Touch-Infotainment gefällt mit toller Bedienlogik und hochauflösendem Display, die Kohlefaser-Schaltpaddles begeistern. Nur die Oberfläche des Armaturenträgers fühlte sich in unserem Testwagen wie ein alter Neoprenanzug an. Schmälert das den Gesamteindruck? Nö, kein bisschen. Ein tolles Auto hat Maserati da hingestellt. Es ist mit mindestens 210.000 Euro aber auch nicht ganz billig. (Unterhaltskosten berechnen? Zum Kfz-Versicherungsvergleich)
Technische Daten Maserati MC20 • Motor: V6, Biturbo, Mitte hinten längs • Hubraum: 2991 cm³ • Leistung: 463 kW (630 PS) bei 7500/min • max. Drehmoment: 730 Nm bei 3000-5500/min • Antrieb Hinterrad, Achtgang-DKG • Länge/Breite/Höhe: 4669/1965/1221 mm • Leergewicht: 1475 kg • 0-100 km/h: 2,9 s • 0-200 km/h: 8,8 s • Vmax: 326 km/h • Verbrauch: 11,5 l/100 km (Super plus) • Abgas CO2: 261 g/km • Preis ab 210.000 Euro.

Fahrbericht Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20Maserati MC20Maserati MC20
zur Galerie

Alexander Bernt

Fazit

Wenn man es schon fast nicht mehr erwartet, geht plötzlich ein neuer Stern am Sportfahrer-Himmel auf. Der erste Eindruck ist sehr stark. Als Nächstes muss sich der MC20 unserem unerbittlichen Test stellen. AUTO BILD-Urteil: 2

Fotos: Ferrari SpA

Stichworte:

Sportwagen Supersportwagen V6 Biturbo Hinterradantrieb

Anzeige

Automarkt

Finden Sie im Automarkt von autobild.de Ihren Gebrauchtwagen.

Gebrauchtwagen finden
 