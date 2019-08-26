Toyota GR Supra (2019:

Toyota GR Supra (2019): Rolle in "Fast 9"?

Rückkehr des orangefarbenen Supra

Bei Dreharbeiten zu "Fast 9" wurden orangefarbene Toyota GR Supra entdeckt. Fans erinnert die Farbe an Paul Walkers ersten Dienstwagen. Ist das vielleicht so gewollt?
Instagrammer _pw40_ zeigt Bilder, die offenbar bei Dreharbeiten zum neunten Teil der Kult-Reihe "Fast & Furious" aufgenommen wurden. Darin zu sehen: orange Toyota GR Supra der jüngsten Generation. Einmal wird ein Exemplar aus einem Lkw ausgeladen, ein zweites steht noch drin. Auf einem weiteren Foto hängt ein Supra hinten an einem Panzerfahrzeug.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Nice!! 🔥 #Fast9

Ein Beitrag geteilt von _𝕡𝕨𝟜𝟘_ (@_pw40_) am

Dass Fans da unwillkürlich an den tragisch bei einem Autounfall ums Leben gekommenen Paul Walker denken, liegt nahe. Schließlich fuhr sein Charakter Brian O'Connor im ersten Teil der Kinoreihe ebenfalls einen Toyota Supra in Orange. Der erste "The Fast & the Furious"-Film bescherte nicht nur den Akteuren, sondern auch dem schnellen Japaner weltweiten Ruhm. Die neue Version kommt allerdings ohne grüne Sticker und exorbitant großen Flügel auf dem Heck aus. Dafür fährt Vin Diesel alias Dominic Toretto offenbar wieder einen schwarzen Dodge Charger, dem folgenden Video nach auf Mittelmotor umgebaut.

Sportwagen Sportcoupé WTF

