Toyota Supra A90 (2019): Tuning, Leistung, Motor

Service-Tools

News: Die neuesten Artikel

News: Alle Beiträge im Überblick

Toyota Supra A90 (2019): Tuning, Leistung, Motor

Neuer Toyota Supra mit über 780 PS

Über 780 PS im neuen Supra! Der erste Versuch vom Dresdener Tuner Dreihundert endete mit einem kapitalen Motorschaden, der zweite Anlauf ist offenbar geglückt.
Tuner Dreihundert holt über 780 PS aus dem neuen Supra. Noch vor vier Wochen vermeldeten die Dresdener den wohl ersten Supra-Motorschaden, wie AUTO BILD berichtete. Beim zweiten Anlauf ist dem Tuner jetzt offenbar der Durchbruch gelungen.

In fünf Sekunden von 100 auf 200 km/h

Im Toyota Supra A90 arbeitet ein turboaufgeladener Dreiliter-Reihensechszylinder von BMW. Um die immense Leistung aus diesem Motor zu holen, musste einiges an Aufwand betrieben werden. So wurden die Zylinderlaufbuchsen gehont, stabilere Pleuel eingesetzt und ein neuer Borg Warner EFR8474 Turbolader verbaut. Zudem wurde die Kurbelwelle feingewuchtet und mit neuen Ölkanälen versehen. Der Motor bekam eine Methanoleinspritzung, ein neues Mapping und läuft mit 102-Oktan-Benzin. Jetzt leistet der Motor 781 PS an der Kurbelwelle! Am Rad sind es noch 709 PS, die geringere Leistung kommt durch Reibungsverluste zustande. Die Leistung an der Kurbelwelle ist mehr als doppelt so viel wie im Serien-Supra, der leistet 340 PS. Dreihundert glaubt sogar, dass aus dem BMW-stämmigen Motor noch mehr Leistung zu holen sei. Der limitierende Faktor ist momentan das Getriebe: Bei der gestiegenen Leistung rutscht anscheinend die Automatik. Trotzdem soll der getunte Supra in glatten fünf Sekunden von 100 auf 200 km/h sprinten. Bevor die Leistung allerdings noch weiter gesteigert werden kann, müssen die Tuner noch das Getriebeproblem in den Griff bekommen.
Anzeige

Automarkt

Bei autohaus24.de Neuwagen günstig kaufen und Geld sparen.

Neuwagen suchen

Finden Sie im Automarkt von autobild.de Ihren Gebrauchtwagen.

Gebrauchtwagen finden
 